Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

