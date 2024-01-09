Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after acquiring an additional 480,156 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in eBay by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.1 %

EBAY opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.