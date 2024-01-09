Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,984 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Horizon by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

