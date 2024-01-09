Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 602 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.34 and a 52-week high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

