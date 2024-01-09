Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $482.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

