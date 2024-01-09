Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $216,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $272.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.55 and its 200-day moving average is $283.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

