Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,955 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $115.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.