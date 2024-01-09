Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,263,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,498,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

