Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.42% of Alerus Financial worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 248.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Alerus Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Alerus Financial Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

