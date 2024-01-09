AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Position Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AB opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.27. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

