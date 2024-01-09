Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $143.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

