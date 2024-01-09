Altex Industries (ALTX) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 270 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Altex Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 -$130,000.00 -19.00 Altex Industries Competitors $13.02 billion $1.72 billion 20.68

Altex Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ peers have a beta of -12.81, suggesting that their average share price is 1,381% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Altex Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries Competitors 1911 10671 15497 529 2.51

Altex Industries presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29,373.68%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 24.37%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Altex Industries Competitors -5.15% 14.45% 9.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altex Industries peers beat Altex Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Altex Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.