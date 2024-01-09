American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

AIG opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

