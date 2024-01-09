AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $308.24 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $308,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PEP opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

