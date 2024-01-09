Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 63,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 118,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 127,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

