Analysts Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) PT at C$23.13

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.13.

PLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,780.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,130. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

TSE:PLC opened at C$19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.17. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.67 and a 12 month high of C$29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The stock has a market cap of C$663.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of C$87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.2148708 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

