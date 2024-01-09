Analysts Set ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) PT at $14.25

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 630,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,743,348.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 630,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,870,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,743,348.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 981,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,167.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,237,383 shares of company stock worth $11,588,791. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.68.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). ProFrac had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

