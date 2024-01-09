Analyzing D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of SENSIO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and SENSIO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -970.00% N/A -192.05% SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00 SENSIO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for D-Wave Quantum and SENSIO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and SENSIO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million 19.63 -$51.53 million ($0.64) -1.38 SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) N/A

SENSIO Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SENSIO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats SENSIO Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About SENSIO Technologies

SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

