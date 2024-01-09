Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,445,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of Aramark worth $119,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

Aramark Trading Up 2.3 %

ARMK opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

