Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $86.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.89.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Shares of ADM stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
