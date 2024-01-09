Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

