ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

