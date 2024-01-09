ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $163.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.