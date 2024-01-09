ASD Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $39.04 million and $3.29 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.74 or 0.99123806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010735 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00168308 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

