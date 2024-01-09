Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £150.87 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £150.87 ($192.31).

Assura Price Performance

LON AGR opened at GBX 47.27 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.25 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.89.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Shore Capital began coverage on Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Assura from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 53 ($0.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 49 ($0.62) to GBX 51 ($0.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.25 ($0.72).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGR

About Assura

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.