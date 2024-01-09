Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £150.87 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £150.87 ($192.31).
Assura Price Performance
LON AGR opened at GBX 47.27 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.25 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.89.
Assura Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is -5,000.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Assura
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
