Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Avery Dennison worth $121,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after buying an additional 561,810 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $195.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $203.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

