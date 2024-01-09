Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $34.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,885 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

