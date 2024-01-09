B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:RILYN)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.