Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.29% of Badger Meter worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $153.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.69. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

