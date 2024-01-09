Bailard Inc. Acquires New Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 147.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 51.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $222,576.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $222,576.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,470 shares of company stock worth $880,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

