Bailard Inc. Buys 5,699 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Park City Group worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 66,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

PCYG stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park City Group Profile

(Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

