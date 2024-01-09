Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $103,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 397.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ZEUS opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $526.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEUS. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

