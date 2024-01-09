Bailard Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,104,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,711,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $914.65 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.28 and a 1-year high of $961.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $788.09 and a 200-day moving average of $703.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

