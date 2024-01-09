Bailard Inc. Invests $100,000 in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Security National Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 177,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Security National Financial by 2,961.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Security National Financial by 338.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $205.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.91. Security National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.24 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Security National Financial news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 3,000 shares of Security National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,309.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Russell Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,309.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $163,321 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Security National Financial

(Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.