Bailard Inc. Invests $225,000 in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,367,000 after purchasing an additional 396,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Berry by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Berry by 26.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,650,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 345,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berry by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 481,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Berry in the second quarter valued at $778,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Trading Down 1.9 %

Berry stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $222.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Berry had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

