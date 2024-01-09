Bailard Inc. Makes New $179,000 Investment in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.07% of Commercial Vehicle Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CVGI opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $246.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.