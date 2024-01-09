Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,192,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 369,445 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 220,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter.

RLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RLGT

About Radiant Logistics

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.