Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Civeo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVEO. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 146.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 174,288 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Civeo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 390,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Civeo Stock Up 0.1 %

CVEO stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $335.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.74 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.95%.

Civeo Profile

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

