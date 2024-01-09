Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,514 Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 197,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 150,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $3,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $3,376,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 73,911 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $267.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVH. Truist Financial downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bluegreen Vacations

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.