Bailard Inc. Sells 7,633 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $253.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.61 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

