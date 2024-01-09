Bailard Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Lakeland Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.