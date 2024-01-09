Bailard Inc. Takes $88,000 Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72,448 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $614.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

