Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

VTLE opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

