Balancer (BAL) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00008058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $204.31 million and $8.04 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 61,074,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,252,027 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

