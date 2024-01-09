Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

