Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.93 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 33,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $456,000. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet stock opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

