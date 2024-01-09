Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.13

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.34. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 25,420 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.
