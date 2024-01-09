Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 20,296 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Super Micro Computer worth $133,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $320.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.16 and a 200-day moving average of $276.55. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

