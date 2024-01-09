Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 90,094 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.60% of Carter’s worth $118,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

