Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,576,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $126,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS EFV opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

